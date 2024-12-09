Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

