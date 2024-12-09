Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LIEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and a P/E ratio of 19.41.
