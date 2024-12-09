Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 45986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.63.

Several research firms have commented on CGX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Cineplex news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total transaction of C$299,337.48. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

