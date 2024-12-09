Citigroup Increases Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $46.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

