Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 9,457,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,971,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 333,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,966,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.



Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

