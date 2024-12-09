Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.93% of Community Health Systems worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CYH opened at $3.47 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $482.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

