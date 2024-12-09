Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Horizon and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 6 7 0 2.54 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Horizon currently has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Horizon has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.3% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Horizon pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and United Security Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $5.03 billion 2.18 $897.00 million $1.38 14.99 United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 2.63 $19.80 million $1.02 9.81

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 15.43% 9.51% 1.01% United Security Bancshares 25.78% 13.96% 1.45%

Summary

First Horizon beats United Security Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

