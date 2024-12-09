ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.22 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.