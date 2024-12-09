Continuum Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

QUS stock opened at $163.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $128.11 and a 12-month high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

