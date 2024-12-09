Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $558.82 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $419.28 and a 52 week high of $559.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

