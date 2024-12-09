Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $352.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $353.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

