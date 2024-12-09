Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

