Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

VNQ opened at $95.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

