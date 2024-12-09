Critical Comparison: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TeraWulf and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $8.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67% Crescent Capital BDC 47.06% 12.20% 5.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares TeraWulf and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Crescent Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 45.26 -$73.42 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.96 $83.84 million $2.55 7.71

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Crescent Capital BDC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.