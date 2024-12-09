Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $106,936,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.