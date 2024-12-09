Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CONMED worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,386,000 after purchasing an additional 447,498 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 628,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,576,000 after buying an additional 209,064 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,631,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

