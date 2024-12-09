Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,873. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,500,047 over the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.