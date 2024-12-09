Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

