Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.41% of Malibu Boats worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $139,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 851.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of MBUU opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

