Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PRGO opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -94.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.



