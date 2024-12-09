Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 221.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.88 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

