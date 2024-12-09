Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 282 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $607,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $638,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 434.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,078.17. This represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock worth $16,006,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $235.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.