Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 35,639 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,639 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.91%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

