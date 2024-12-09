Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 668,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 211,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

