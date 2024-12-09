Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $66.46 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.