Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Increased by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

