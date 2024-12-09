Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 742 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,076,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,175,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,189,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,485,000 after acquiring an additional 493,264 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,142,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,532,000 after purchasing an additional 331,846 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

