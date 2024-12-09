Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,601,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

