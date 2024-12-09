Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.58 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.80 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.86.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

