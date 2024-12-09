Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases 545 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

