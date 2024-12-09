Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of GFL Environmental worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 60.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Tobam lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 139.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

