Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,147 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $26,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 415,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

