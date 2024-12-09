Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $67.75 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after buying an additional 13,201,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 22.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

