Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,210 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $89,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after acquiring an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,660.55. This represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,595,921. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

