Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,217 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

