Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 310,580 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,753,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,580 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $49,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $23.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

