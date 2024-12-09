Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,090.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $108.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

