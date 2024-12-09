Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $61.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.48.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DT opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

