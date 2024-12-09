Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ELV opened at $382.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.29 and a 52-week high of $567.26.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Sleighing the Market: 3 Holiday Stock Winners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Papa John’s Ready to Rise Again?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Buy the Dip in Real Estate Stocks Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.