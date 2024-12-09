Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ELV opened at $382.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.29 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

