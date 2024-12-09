Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 26.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $382.14 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.29 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.