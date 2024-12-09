Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

EHAB opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.89. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Enhabit by 242.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

