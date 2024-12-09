Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 38736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. processes, produces, and distributes cannabis products for medical, adult-use, and bulk sales markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products, such as dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, cannabis oils, topicals, soft chews, chewing gum, and micro inhalers. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Dime Bag, Syndicate, Mary’s Medicinals, and Royal City Cannabis brand names.

