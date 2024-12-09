EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,773,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS ITA opened at $152.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.