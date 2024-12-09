EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,483 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,335,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 316,256 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,698 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 380,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $123.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $97.92 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

