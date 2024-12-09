EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $186.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.49. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.