Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 3018645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
