Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 3018645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 45.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.