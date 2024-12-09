ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
