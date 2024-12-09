Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Everest Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $371.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.