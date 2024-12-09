Ewa LLC Buys 47 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ewa LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $599.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.00 and a fifty-two week high of $612.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $551.28 and a 200 day moving average of $504.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

