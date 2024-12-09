Ewa LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ewa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $181,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after purchasing an additional 431,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $423.26 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $298.08 and a 12-month high of $423.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

